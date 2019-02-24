As of Sunday night, three local school districts — Snake River, Blackfoot and Fremont — had already announced all of their schools would be closed on Monday because of the storm.
Sunday's heavy snowfall in parts of eastern Idaho has shut down six local highways and it's unclear when they'll reopen.
The closures include Highway 47 from Ashton to Mesa Falls, Highway 87 from north of Island Park to the Montana state line, Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia, Highway 33 from Sugar City to Tetonia, Highway 34 from north of Soda Springs to the Wyoming border, and Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana state line and from west of Atomic City to Idaho Falls and from Arco to Carey.
The Fremont School District announced early Sunday evening that all of its schools would be closed on Monday because of the storm. The fact several East Idaho highways have been shut down — including some within the Fremont School District's boundaries — played a big part in the district's decision.
“Student safety is always the number one goal,” Fremont School District Superintendent Byron Stutzman said.
The Snake River and Blackfoot school districts also announced Sunday evening that all of their schools would be closed on Monday. The Blackfoot School District said via email that it is "not confident" its school buses "will be able to complete all transportation routes" because of the winter storm.
Considering the lack of precipitation in much of eastern Idaho on Sunday, it's unclear what other local school districts will do on Monday.
The storm was forecast to hit East Idaho starting on Saturday night but as of Sunday night many areas had not yet seen any precipitation.
The latest forecast information from the National Weather Service is still calling for up to 3 feet of snow — or possibly more — to fall on much of eastern Idaho.
The weather service has declared winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for most of East Idaho regarding the storm that's forecast to continue hitting the region through Tuesday afternoon.
The weather service says Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot and some other communities are expected to receive rain and only a couple of inches of snow and will experience warmer temps than the rest of the region during the storm.
There were no signs of the storm in Pocatello and many other East Idaho cities as of Sunday night but it was clear from the road closures that the storm is causing problems elsewhere in the region.
The Idaho Transportation Department took the unusual step on Friday of issuing its own warning to East Idahoans about the storm.
The storm is expected to exit on Tuesday but snow remains in the forecast for East Idaho Wednesday through Saturday. The weather service has not yet issued estimates on how much snow will fall on those days.
The weather service said that driving conditions in much of East Idaho “will be very difficult to impossible” through Tuesday afternoon because of the snowstorm and its 40 mph winds.
“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service said.
The Transportation Department said the winter weather could become so severe in most of East Idaho because of the storm that snowplows will likely not be able to operate due to the dangerous conditions.
“We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall along with very low temperatures,” Transportation Department District Operations Manager Wade Allen said on Friday. “Starting (Saturday), our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow.”
The National Weather Service is calling for up to 3 feet of snow — or possibly more — to fall through Tuesday afternoon on the following areas: Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Henry, Wayan, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Spencer and Craters of the Moon.
The following areas of eastern Idaho are forecast to receive 4 to 12 inches of snow Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon: St. Anthony, Rexburg, Sugar City, Ririe, Arco, Arbon, Inkom, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, St. Charles, Thatcher, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Mud Lake, Dubois, Atomic City and Idaho National Laboratory. It's possible some of those areas could even receive more than 12 inches of snow depending on the storm's severity.
The following areas are forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon: Preston, Weston, Dayton, Franklin, Malad and Holbrook.
The rest of eastern Idaho is forecast to escape most of the storm’s wrath. This includes the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, American Falls, Aberdeen, Rockland, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Declo, Raft River, Malta and Albion areas. These areas are all forecast to receive rain and only a couple of inches of snow Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including Mackay, Challis, Salmon, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Stanley, calling for up to 40 inches of snow.
Winter weather advisories are in effect in parts of south central Idaho, including the Shoshone area, and winter storm warnings are in effect in areas north of Boise and Mountain Home. Winter storm watches and winter weather advisories are in effect in North Idaho.
Winter storm warnings, winter storm watches, winter weather advisories and/or hazardous weather alerts are in effect in Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah because of the storm.