At least three eastern Idahoans died in car crashes over Labor Day weekend, police say.
Two residents of the Idaho Falls area died in a single-car crash near Blackfoot, while a Rexburg local died Friday after a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to separate news releases from the Idaho State Police on the weekend crashes.
In the Blackfoot crash, Andrew Ramsey, 22, of Idaho Falls and Eric Dana, 26, of Idaho Falls, were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 91 near E 350 N in a 2010 Subaru Impreza, police say. After the car left the roadway, striking a power pole, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. It was not immediately clear who was driving based on police accounts. Both Ramsey and Dana died at the scene, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Troopers say they responded at 11:09 p.m.
The Kilgore crash took place on Cottonwood Loop Road near Camas Road, according to the Idaho State Police. Cody Hansen, 20, of Rexburg, was driving north in a 2017 Polaris RZR on the unpaved roadway, the release said. Blowing dust reduced visibility, the release said. Hansen crossed the center of the road, colliding head-on with a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon, police say. Police say Hansen died at the scene. Hansen wore a seat belt, the release said. Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 4:05 p.m. Friday.