An addiction and criminal justice expert, philanthropist and diversity advocate are among the 11 Idaho Falls residents receiving the Idaho's Hometown Hero medal this weekend.
The JRM Foundation for Humanity will award the medals to people from across the state nominated for the work they've done improving and supporting their communities. This is the ninth year the Jamshaid-Rahim-Mannan Family Foundation, run by the nonprofit Idaho Community Foundation, is presenting awards.
The only posthumous recipient of the medal is philanthropist William Maeck. He and his wife Shirley had donated millions of dollars to the Idaho Falls Zoo, College of Eastern Idaho, Civic Center for the Performing Arts and numerous other causes around Idaho Falls since opening the Maeck Foundation in 1990.
Other eastern Idaho recipients are Toni Carter, Ronda Cheatham and Stephanie Taylor-Silva.
Carter was named as the Inclusion and Diversity Director at Idaho National Laboratory in 2016. Before that, she spent 23 years working for Motorola in Chicago and won a Leadership Excellence Award from the National Diversity Council for her corporate work. In the three years since arriving in Idaho, she has led a series of events to promote science and technology classes among local students and encourage a broader range of scientists to join the lab.
Cheatham is the director of the Blackfoot Community Pantry and sits on the board of directors for Community Dinner Table. The JRM Foundation news release said she was being feted for "her tireless work (ensuring) that individuals in her community find food security."
Taylor-Silva has dedicated herself to turning her life around since she was arrested for drug trafficking in 2002. Over the years she has earned pardons from the governors of Idaho and Montana for her work with the prison system and publicly spoken out about her recovery. Last month, Taylor-Silva was promoted to be the Idaho Department of Correction's first reentry specialist in eastern Idaho and help others succeed after getting out of prison.
This year's recipients also include state Rep. Muffy Davis of Sun Valley; Rita Haggardt, Norm and Beth Hill and Robert Wallace of Pocatello; Luke Mickleson of Twin Falls; and Lisa Sanchez of Boise.
The awards will be presented beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Idaho State University's Stephens Performing Arts Center. For more information, go to jrmfoundation.org.