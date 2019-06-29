The Idaho Falls Arts Council welcomed two local teachers and a marketing company president as new board members at its annual meeting Thursday.
City Council member and former high school history teacher Jim Francis, College of Eastern Idaho writing teacher Amy Brumfield, and marketing and advertising businessman Chad Hammond joined the board to serve three-year terms. Board members are eligible to serve two consecutive three-year terms.
Amy Carr, marketing director for the Arts Council, also announced her departure. She will be replaced by Britany Hurst.
The Arts Council formed in 1990 and operates the Colonial Theater, two art galleries, nine artists studios, youth programs and presents more than a dozen mainstage shows each season. The council employs several full-time and part-time employees and offers programs reaching out to thousands in the community.
Francis taught history for 37 years, retiring in 2011. He continues to teach for Idaho State University’s history department and honors program since his retirement from Idaho Falls High School.
“I came to realize that the purpose of teaching history was to explore with students the complexities and meanings of democracy,” he said in an Arts Council news release.
Brumfield said she loves art of all kinds, the news release said.
“My specialty is getting people who absolutely hate English to see that they are completely capable of becoming eloquent writers,” she said.
Hammond, who was born and raised in Idaho Falls, has been president of I.E. Productions for more than 20 years, the new release said.
“He is an expert in taking a simple marketing concept or idea and transforming it into a successful multilevel campaign,” the news release said.