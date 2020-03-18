After a Wednesday morning earthquake in Utah temporarily shut down the Salt Lake City International Airport, Idaho Falls was among the cities to take on some of the diverted flights.
The magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck to the west of Salt Lake City at 7:09 a.m., causing power outages and damage to buildings throughout the area. The Salt Lake City airport was shut down soon after, with all buildings evacuated and the incoming flights diverted across the region.
Three of those planes, carrying around 150 total passengers total, landed in Idaho Falls Regional Airport early Wednesday morning. Airport assistant director Jayme Verish said the majority of the passengers were waiting in the terminal to see how quickly the Salt Lake City airport would be able to reopen and begin accepting flights again.
"Right now we're playing a waiting game to see how the situation develops down in Salt Lake," Verish said.
Delta flights have been the most affected on the Idaho Falls side, either as the flights that were diverted into Idaho Falls or the four Delta flights that had been scheduled to fly into Salt Lake City over the course of the day.
Colin Merling had been scheduled for one of the morning flights as part of a return home from Brigham Young University- Idaho. His flight out was canceled and he said Delta was putting him on a bus to Las Vegas to catch a flight out of there instead.
"I fly a lot so I'm used a pretty consistent travel pattern. I'm optimistic about what comes next but I have no idea what's going on, everything keeps getting turned upside down," Merling said.
Cargo flights began flying in and out of Salt Lake City around noon and Verish said she heard airport officials there were hoping to fully reopen early in the afternoon. Passengers were advised to be in touch with the airlines to monitor the status of the Salt Lake City airport and to handle any rebooking or rescheduling.