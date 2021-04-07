Yellowstone National Park announced three major road construction projects that will disrupt traffic and in one case close traffic during the coming year.
The road between Tower-Roosevelt and Canyon Junction will be completely closed for the 2021 season to widen the road and build or improve pullouts. A larger parking area at the Tower Falls General Store and new work on the Tower Falls Trail and overlook is included in the work. The project is expected to be completed May 2022.
“There will be no access to the Mount Washburn trails,” the park said in a news release. “Yellowstone has 1,100 miles of hiking trails. In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road.”
The park also plans to repair the Old Faithful overpass bridge and approaches this summer. Visitors can expect up to 15-minute delays to accommodate one-lane traffic over the overpass bridge. The project is expected to be finished in the fall of this year.
“Travelers will be able to access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, clinic and gas station,” the park said.
The park also plans to work on the North Entrance traffic flow into the park. The entrance station will remain open but traffic patterns will change. The project is expected to be finished in the fall of this year.
“The project will improve infrastructure, safety for pedestrians and traffic flow for vehicles,” the park said. “It will also reduce lines at the entrance.”
For updated information on Yellowstone National Park roads, go to nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm.
In addition, call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.
Certain roads and services in Yellowstone National Park will open for the season, weather permitting, starting April 16.