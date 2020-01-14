Wednesday night’s high school basketball game will feature of plenty of blue and black for Thunder Ridge, orange and white for Idaho Falls and a sea of pink from the audience.
The game will be the second annual Pink Night at Thunder Ridge High School, where the school will honor cancer patients in the region and hold a silent auction to raise funds for the Shannon Wilker Foundation, which provides financial support and assistance for cancer patients in the Idaho Falls area.
“We were elated to have so many attend last year and be supportive and raise money for these families,” said Michele Kennedy, spokeswoman for the Thunder Ridge Basketball Boosters.
Kennedy said the idea for the cancer fundraiser came from varsity basketball coach Lee Toldson shortly after he started coaching at Thunder Ridge. Players on both teams will wear pink socks with their uniforms. Mountain View Hospital and the Teton Cancer Institute are providing complimentary pink shirts for the crowd, who also will be bidding on the silent auction baskets all night in the halls outside the gym.
The first Pink Night raised more than $7,000 to help build a wheelchair-accessible playground at Primary Children’s Hospital. This year, the organizers hope to top that figure in donations to the Shannon Wilker Foundation, which helped two families with donations from Pink Night last year but will now become the main recipient.
“We will reach out with Teton Cancer and find some local families to help. Whatever we can do to help with those funds is what we will do,” foundation president Shane Wilker said.
At halftime, Wilker will make a donation to a local student who has been fundraising for cancer patients in memory of his grandfather.
Tip-off for the varsity game between Thunder Ridge and Idaho Falls will be at 7:30 p.m at Thunder Ridge High School.