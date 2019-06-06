Thunderstorm warning
A map of areas that could be affected by thunderstorms and hail Thursday.

 Courtesy image - National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorms, large hail and high winds are possible for much of eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service warns.

As of 2:37 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was moving northeast at 30 mph near Blackfoot, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Half-inch hail and winds faster than 30 mph are possible. A severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties.

Reporter Nathan Brown can be reached at 208-542-6757.

