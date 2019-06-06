Severe thunderstorms, large hail and high winds are possible for much of eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service warns.
As of 2:37 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was moving northeast at 30 mph near Blackfoot, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Half-inch hail and winds faster than 30 mph are possible. A severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties.