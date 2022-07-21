2021 War Bonnet Round Up
Emma Hodson competes in the breakaway roping competition during the War Bonnet Round Up at Shady Downs on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Throw on your cowboy hat and pack the family in the car, Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, is right around the corner and tickets are available now. 

The rodeo runs from Aug. 4-6 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs, 1860 East 65th South.

