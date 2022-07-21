Throw on your cowboy hat and pack the family in the car, Idaho's oldest rodeo, the War Bonnet Round Up, is right around the corner and tickets are available now.
The rodeo runs from Aug. 4-6 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs, 1860 East 65th South.
At 111 years old, Idaho's oldest rodeo is a crowd-pleaser with activities and entertainment for every member of the family.
“We love the celebration of our American Western heritage at the War Bonnet Round Up,” said PJ Holm, Idaho Falls parks and recreation director in a news release. “Every night rodeo enthusiasts and newcomers pack the stands to watch what is arguably the best rodeo in eastern Idaho.”
Tickets can be purchased locally at Boot Barn, C-A-L Ranch, Idaho Falls Recreation Center, Teton Toyota and Vickers Western Store as well as online at the rodeo's website, warbonnetroundup.org.
Children 2and under are admitted forfree while ages 3 to 10 are $10 per night. Thursday and Friday nights are $20 for those 11 and older. Tickets to Saturday’s rodeo action are $25 for general admission adult tickets, according to the city's website. Ticket prices do not include parking.
Parking is $5 per vehicle with proceeds going toward improvements on the Sandy Downs arena.
The rodeo website gives an itinerary for the four-day event:
The festivities begin Aug. 3 with the free Rodeo Kick-off event. The rodeo moved the kick-off event last year to the Sandy Downs Arena, making space for something bigger and better than it has ever done before. From 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. visitors can enjoy activities, vendors, children’s events and more.
Aug. 4 is family night. There will be a variety of free events for people of all ages including corn hole, dance group lessons, dunk tank, face painting, fishing, arts and crafts, milk jug toss, panning for gold and a petting zoo. The youth rodeo and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association also get underway.
Aug. 5 visitors are asked to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.
Aug. 6 isits final night and features a salute to veterans.
“This event is a great way to kick off our rodeo and celebrate with food and entertainment,” Holm said in the release. “We hope everyone in eastern Idaho and beyond will join us for this event and the rodeo."