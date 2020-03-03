ISLAND PARK — The sounds coming from inside the Bonneville Joint School District 93 school bus spoke of obvious excitement as it pulled up next to the Harriman State Park visitors center Monday morning.
There was a rat-a-tat-tat of cross-country ski boots drumming on the bus floor from dozens of fourth-graders. The bus drove to the upper parking lot and 36 Tiebreaker Elementary School students, garbed in winter clothes, spilled out and organized into several groups of four to five each to receive their skis and poles. Cheese sticks and snack bars were passed out and shoved into packs.
Their teacher, Susan Scheer-Shanklin put on her loud “teacher voice” and grinned to the crowd, “This is gonna be fun!”
The outing was a gift from the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol with help from Idaho Mountain Trading. District teachers, volunteers and ski patrolers were on hand to help herd the budding skiers on their first winter adventure in the park. Tiebreaker students were chosen because of their earlier enthusiasm for the sport during a one-week introduction to cross-country skiing this winter across the district.
Each December, Julie Abbott and fellow District 93 P.E. coordinator Terry Belnap trained teachers on how to teach cross-country skiing to kids. The first day, kids learn how to lace up boots, attach them to bindings and ski around the carpeted halls of the school. They learn how to slide and glide, how to move their bodies, how to fall and get up. The other days of the week, classes go outside and ski. Volunteers, including parents and other ski enthusiasts, lend a hand making trails and instructing beginners around school playgrounds. This year, a group was selected to take their newly acquired skills to Harriman State Park.
On Monday, conditions were a bit packed and hard. Several students were helped along at abrupt uphill banks. The group skied north past the Railroad Ranch buildings and sped down a short slope to the Big Bend trail near the Henry’s Fork.
The first thing to negotiate for the beginners was the fast, packed downhill slope. Some students balked, others became giddy.
“I’m going to fly!” said Garrison Brasier, when he saw the hill. “I want to go super fast. I downhill ski all the time.” True to his word, the fourth-grader zipped down the hill past fallen classmates.
“I fell and scooted along on my butt,” Jordan Paulsen said of coming down the slope.
After the slope, the trail is flat and treeless giving leaders a clear view of all the students. The students were spread across nearly a mile of trail. The packed, icy conditions were helped somewhat by a groomer machine passing over during the outing.
“This is a lot better,” said Zach Crosby, after the groomer passed by. “Kind of roughed up then softened it.” Zach said he normally downhill skied, “This is new to me. I like it.”
Several of the students stopped at a huge, windblown trench about 5 feet deep in the snow where a tiny stream passes under the road and makes its way to the river. Questions of what caused it and “do animals live there?” came up. One suggestion by a teasing adult was that perhaps alligators or giant anaconda snake could be down there.
“Those are reptiles,” Nola Coats said, setting the adult straight. “They are cold-blooded. They won’t be moving. Didn’t you pay attention in science class?” It was one of those “Do-you-think-you're-as-smart-as-a-fourth-grader" moments.
After about a mile of skiing out on the Big Bend route, the students turned around and headed back to the Railroad Ranch area. At a pavilion near the parking lot, students ate lunch, drank hot chocolate and played in the snow. Before boarding the bus, the crowd gathered for a group photo.
“A great time was had by all, including the volunteers,” Abbott said.
In an earlier interview, Abbott said the program is paying dividends for the students.
“The major benefit of the ski program is that students are learning something new, being active in the outdoors … and are socializing all at the same time,” she said. “These are such important factors for today’s youth.”