The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office will close the Timber Creek Campground this weekend, part of an ongoing search for DeOrr Kunz.
Timber Creek will be closed to the public Friday through Monday.
It's the second time the Sheriff's Office has closed an area as part of a search for Kunz, a missing boy who disappeared near the campground in 2015. The Sheriff's Office had conducted yearly searches since Kunz's disappearance. Kunz was 2 years old at the time he went missing.
"The closure is simply the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office practicing due diligence in the continuing ... investigation into the missing child in this area," said Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner in a news release.