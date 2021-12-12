The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to the Idaho Falls Colonial Theater next month and the Post Register is giving away some free tickets.
But there’s a catch. To win free tickets, you need to send us a cool photo of you or someone you know doing something fun outside. We’ll select five winners from the submission with each getting a pair of tickets to the film festival on Jan. 27.
What we’re looking for are photos of people doing something — not just posing in front of nice scenery. You don’t have to be base jumping or slacklining across a deep chasm (although that would be cool), but action shots are generally winners. The photo doesn’t have to be from the previous year, but that is also nice.
Please send us high-resolution photos via email to jerrypainter00@gmail.com. Include with your photo submission: who took the photo, who is in the photo, where it is at and if there is a story behind the photo (if you think that will help you get selected). Also, include contact information in case you are a winner. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 20.
Previous winners have been of people jumping off tall rocks into water, backpacking in the Idaho wilderness, ice climbing, canyoneering, snow sledding, rock climbing, horseback riding, fishing and dozens of other activities.
This year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival will be shown Jan. 27, 28 and 29 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday). Tickets go on sale the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 15. Each night will show a different batch of films. Films range in length from 5 minutes to 55 minutes. To see which films are showing which night, go to www.idahofallsarts.org/calendar/banff-centre-mountain-film-festival/.
Generally, the films cover a broad range of outdoor/mountain culture topics and recreational pursuits. Expect skiing, mountain biking stunts, wildlife, cultural, rock climbing, water sports and expeditions.
This year’s festival sponsored by the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol will have a few small changes from years past. One is no Road Warrior. In years past, a master of ceremonies — usually with a Canadian accent hailing from the Banff, Canada area — would present the festival and introduce each film with a bit of background. But the Banff Road Warrior is a victim of the pandemic, and MC duties will be turned over to a local member of the Nordic Ski Patrol. The Banff Centre has included background material for the local MC to deliver.
“They’ve done a really good job of prepping this,” said Rick Williams of the Nordic Ski Patrol.
As in years past, each night will also have several door prizes to give away.
Proceeds after costs from the local showing of the film festival are used to buy equipment for the Nordic Ski Patrol and also help fund several other Nordic ski-related projects.
“We’ve put a whole bunch of money in Mink Creek (Nordic Area), we put money in Harriman State Park, we helped buy a groomer for Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, and donations for skis and equipment for school programs for cross-country skiing,” Williams said. “It’s a pretty cool deal.”