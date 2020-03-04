I had no idea a spool of thread was involved in building a fly rod.
I recently took the fly rod building class offered by the Snake River Cutthroats and headed up by Wade Allen, club board member. The process was a mix of fun, inspiration and the occasional hissy fit.
The process started out with ordering the kit: A rod blank (in my case a carbon fiber tube), handles, guides, thread and other bits and pieces. I picked mine up at Jimmy’s All-Season Anglers. The class cost $40 and the materials varied depending on the specific rod you planned to build. Mine cost more than $150. While that might sound expensive, Allen told me many commercially made fly rods can set you back $700 or more.
When all of the students had their kit, we met at the Idaho Falls Public Library for a Saturday session to learn how it was done. This class had three students. After things are assembled, we gathered again for the gluing.
“We do it once a year,” Allen said. “We've had as many as five or six in the class.”
The simple part was gluing the cork handle and reel seat onto the rod blanks.
Next came attaching the guides – those little wire loops (some the size of a mustache hair) that the fishing line runs through. This is where things got tricky.
There was the measuring and marking the rod, sanding down the ends of the guides. And then attaching them with wraps of thread. But some of the guides are teeny tiny. It was time to don the reading glasses.
I asked John Rivera, who was helping Allen teach the class and owns The Fly Rod Company, if all rods are built this way.
“This is the way they are all built,” he said. Fishing rod companies have small armies of people – presumably wearing reading glasses – winding thread to attach guides to poles.
Other people in the class also found the threading on guides to be challenging.
“Wade started me on the fatter end, the butt end, and that was pretty easy,” said Corey Smith, another rod builder and classmate. “It didn’t move much and the (guides) were bigger. But by the time I got to those littler ones, that last piece was pretty tricky.”
On the tiny end of the rod, it was like tying guides to a toothpick. The idea is to tightly wind the thread around the rod and over the ends of the guides. When the winding is done correctly, it has the appearance of colored tape. Watching Allen demonstrate the technique made it look easy-peasy.
It had to be done at least 11 times to attach all the guides, or in my case after some do-overs, perhaps 14 (or more) times.
In the class, we did a few thread-windings under Allen’s tutelage, then we took the operation and the club’s equipment home.
I proudly demonstrated how it was done to my wife on the kitchen table. “Maybe you could do the rest of these for me? You got skills.” She would have none of that nonsense. It was my project.
“We try to teach it so that after you’ve had the class you can go buy the same materials and do it yourself,” Allen said. “There are several that have taken the class and gotten the materials and made some other rods later.”
Allen said winter is the perfect time for rod building when you can’t fish much. He’s built several for himself.
"I have quite a few,” he said. “Let me just put it that way. There was a while I’d make one every winter. It was something to do. I’m kind of at the point I don’t need any more rods right now.”
He said that you can build a rod for every situation: dry-fly fishing, nymph fishing, streamer fishing, ocean fishing, etc.
After all the guides are attached, the next step is gluing. A two-step epoxy resin is painted on the wrapped thread and the rod attached to a spinner/drying machine to spin all night and slowly harden. The spinning keeps the glue from blobbing up.
I went to Rivera’s shop to put the glue on. Rivera is the local superman of rod building. He’s made hundreds and repairs hundreds more. He also builds bamboo rods from cutting the strips of wood and gluing them into a rod (which seems to be light years more difficult).
Patiently he put up with my klutzy glue painting. When I was finally done, he turned on the spinner and told me it would take at least 24 hours to dry.
He looked at the rod spinning, “You’ve just built your first fly rod, dude.”
Smith said he was glad to have taken the class and might build another lighter-weight rod for small stream fishing.
“The other thing is I’ve had poles in the past where one of the guides will come off and now I know how to put it back on,” he said.
Smith said taking the rod building class has started another itch.
“I started feeling the urge to start tying flies,” he said. “I’ve never done that either.”
Two days later, I picked up the finished rod at Rivera’s place and was reminded that the rod was just the beginning. Next, I’ll need a reel, fishing line, leaders, tippets, a suitcase full of flies, waders, vests, a cool hat, polarized sunglasses … what have I gotten myself into?
To learn more about the Snake River Cutthroat’s rod building class or its upcoming East Idaho Fly Tying Expo April 3 and 4, go to the club’s web page at snakerivercutthroats.org.