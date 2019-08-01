Saturday night, three kayakers underestimated the time it takes to paddle from Palisades Dam to their take out west of Swan Valley and were caught by darkness and tricky eddies. All three were dumped in the Snake River.
Last month, a group of swimmers found themselves exhausted and stuck on the rock islands of the river in downtown Idaho Falls and unable to make it back to shore.
Saturday, an ATV accident occurred near Calamity Campground at Palisades Reservoir and people needed help.
It’s recent situations such as these that can make up a typical day for backcountry sheriff’s deputies and Bonneville County Search and Rescue.
“When you consider that we patrol Ririe and Palisades (reservoirs) and 40 miles of the South Fork of the Snake River — it gets real busy during the summertime,” said Bryan Aeschbacher, county backcountry sheriff’s deputy. “When it comes to water anything, even downtown, we will always get involved as far as grabbing a boat in those situations.”
Bonneville County has five backcountry deputies and more than 40 search and rescue volunteers. The deputies are well equipped with four-wheel drive trucks, dirt bikes, ATVs, snowmobiles, drones and six boats — two boats on the reservoirs at all times during the summer. Large boats accommodate the county’s scuba dive team and small boats navigate smaller, shallower waters. Backcountry deputies are constantly training and certifying on their gear. Drone operators are required to pass FAA regulations. All are EMT certified.
Adding to the workload is that Bonneville County, and all of eastern Idaho for that matter, offer almost unlimited outdoor opportunities and attract recreationists from across the country and around the world. Those visitors often underestimate the water temperatures or swiftness and they're unfamiliar with the roads and landmarks.
Search and rescue volunteers typically attend twice a month training in organizing searches, extracting, caring for injured, ropework, aiding divers and using equipment.
“Bonneville County is at 1,900 square miles total and about 1,000 to 1,100 the backcountry deputies deal with,” said backcountry deputy Sgt. Chris Smith. “Two to three are covering at one time. A lot of our area is roadless area. It’s not really accessible by motor vehicle, it’s hiking or horseback. That’s a ton of area. It’s pretty large.”
Besides conducting operations in Bonneville County, deputies and volunteers often answer calls in other eastern Idaho counties.
“We’re called out to help out other counties where they may not have the resources we have,” Aeschbacher said. “We’ve helped out at Custer County several times, also Bingham County. Sometimes they help us. We’re pretty blessed with a good budget and good grants, and we have the equipment to help surrounding counties as well as our own.”
A recent situation involved Brigham Young University-Idaho students in trouble on the Teton River in Fremont County. Bonneville County search and rescue volunteers joined the effort combing banks and aiding divers searching for a drowning victim.
Besides summertime and water, deputies said another busy rescue time is hunting season.
“That’s where we get a lot of folks that are from out of state,” Aeschbacher said. “They don’t really know the area. They get hunting tags and come up and hunt our area, and they have no clue where they are at. We get at least three or four of those types of calls in the fall time.”
Matt Fluke, volunteer commander with Bonneville County search and rescue for the past three years, said two things have aided search and rescue efforts in recent years: helicopters and GPS enabled cellphones.
“There are three helicopter companies servicing the area which we’ve never had before,” Fluke said. “That really enables a quick response.”
Smith agrees.
“Years ago we used to have to sometimes put them on litters and carry them out or a single-wheel litter and try to walk them out which would take hours,” he said. “These helicopters are able to land way back in the backcountry and load these patients and get them to the needed medical care a lot quicker.”
Fluke said cellphones and other GPS devices allow rescuers to pinpoint a person’s location for faster response. But relying on technology can often be a problem. Many areas of Bonneville County and eastern Idaho don’t have cell service.
“And if you’re relying on your cellphone and the battery goes dead or you drop your cellphone in water, there goes your lifeline,” Fluke said.
Fluke and Smith recommend backcountry recreators go prepared for their situations, such as wearing lifejackets, carrying food, water and clothing in case you spend an unexpected night out.
Fluke said winter rescues with snowmobiles have become more common because the snow machines have grown more powerful.
“Things have progressed so much that we’re seeing 13-year-olds in places that 15 years ago you’d have to be a very experienced (snowmobiler),” Fluke said. “Now the technology of the equipment is so much better that you’re able to get into some of these places so much easier.”
Aeschbacher said one piece of technology recently acquired by the sheriff’s office is a new drone.
“It quite a bit bigger than your typical drones you get through an Amazon purchase,” he said.
He said the drone has infrared imaging cameras to aid in finding lost persons and also the ability to deliver things to lost persons.
“It’s a pretty cool, sophisticated machine,” he said. “It’s designed to carry an object and drop an object like a cellphone or something light to drop off to somebody.”
With the opportunity to use cool, new gear, motorbikes, ATVs, boats and mingle with outdoor recreators, backcountry deputies might be envied.
“It’s a pretty good gig,” Smith said. “Sometimes you pinch yourself to make sure you’re awake and getting paid to do this.”