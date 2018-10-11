Twenty-five years ago, October 11, 1993, Sandi Crane walked into the Custer County Sheriffs to report that she could not find her nine year daughter Stephanie. Stephanie had just celebrated her 9th birthday on September 28, 1993. This year she would be celebrating her 34th birthday.
A search was launched by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. The searchers included, Custer County Sheriff’s Deputies, Custer County Search and Rescue and the Challis Volunteer Fire Department. The search was suspended at approximately 12:30 am and plans were made to resume the search at 7:00 am on October 12, 1993.
There were approximately three hundred searchers on 10/12/1993. Even with the assistance of the Idaho State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Idaho Fish and Game Officers, and a team of tracking dogs Stephanie could not be located. The boat crews that checked the river from Challis to Salmon were also unable to turn up any sign of Stephanie.
In 1993 Stephanie’s Case was featured on America’s Most Wanted, the television show Front Page and was also reported on by CNN. In April of this year Stephanie’s case was featured on the show “Disappeared”.
“Disappeared” is an American documentary television program on the Investigation Discovery Channel. The program contains re-enactments and interviews with law enforcement officers, investigators, and relatives connected with cases in which individuals have gone missing. Each episode features a single case of either one individual, or sometimes several individuals who have disappeared together.
After Stephanie’s case aired on “Disappeared” the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received some leads to check into. Every lead that gets called into the Sheriff’s Office gets checked into.
When Stephanie disappeared she was 4’02”, 65 – 85 pounds, she was wearing a maroon and white hooded sweatshirt that had the word “GIMMIE” imprinted across the front. She was also wearing maroon sweatpants and maroon and white tennis shoes.
Stephanie has brown hair and blue eyes. Her face is freckled and she has a space between her two upper front teeth. She has a cowlick on the right side of her hairline and a scar near her right eye.
Stephanie was last seen at approximately 6:00 pm near the Challis Lanes Bowling Alley. Some people believe that she was headed to the Challis High School to watch soccer practice, while others believe she was headed to her home. Regardless of which way she was headed she never made it to either destination.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office still works closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Idaho State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other agencies on Stephanie’s case, Her case is still open and will remain open until she is found.
If anyone believes they have information that would assist in locating Stephanie, they are encouraged to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232 or they can call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 208-879-5372 and leave a message. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678). You can also leave a comment on Sheriff Lumpkin’s Facebook page or send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmail.com.
Please if you have any information that you think may help locate Stephanie, do not hesitate to use on of the ways listed to contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
In hopes of bringing a resolution to Stephanie’s case there is a $50,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for Stephanie’s disappearance.