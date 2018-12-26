Tyler Perkins stepped up to speak to the more than two dozen people who came to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission's men's shelter for Christmas dinner.
Many of the guests had fallen on hard times, and were looking for a place where they could have a warm meal on a cold night. Perkins, executive director of the shelter, told them it was their duty by Christ to feed the hungry, and so the shelter had provided food to those in need on a day when it's difficult for those without a home to find food.
The shelter was the temporary home of 14 men this Christmas who were in need of a place to stay during the winter holidays. Most of them have jobs, and many of them will have left the shelter in a few weeks.
According to the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, there are about 2,000 homeless people in Idaho on any given night, and about 100 of those people are in eastern Idaho.
Bethany Nielson arrived at the shelter at 4:30 to help prepare the dinner. She's a regular volunteer at the shelter, and has already planned out the meal. As she was getting ready to cook, Nielson lets Perkins know she won't need any more volunteers.
There's no shortage of volunteers on Christmas day. Shortly after Nielson arrives, Perkins is on the phone with one volunteer just as another enters the front door. He has to turn both away, asking them if they can return another day.
Too many volunteers is a good problem for a shelter to have, but it is still a problem. Perkins said that he receives the most calls in December, but he's busy looking for people who can cook meals in January. The shelter provides dinner every day, and he needs volunteer cooks for 11 more days next month.