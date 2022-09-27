thumbnail_Litchi tomato

"Litchi tomato (Solanum sisymbriifolium) is a potentially valuable plant for U.S. potato growers because it can be grown as a trap crop to control the pale cyst nematode, an economically important pest of potato," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

 courtesy University of Idaho

University of Idaho researchers are introducing genes from a plant in the nightshade family into potatoes, seeking to develop spuds that resist harmful nematodes.  

The plant, called litchi tomato, has natural resistance to several species of cyst and root-knot nematodes. 

John O’Connell is the assistant director of communications at the University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

