Nominated by readers of the Post Register this summer, 25 people who contribute to the community will be honored with “Silver Star Awards” to the area’s “Top 25 over 55” in a program at the Colonial Theater.
Donna Nims, Post Register advertising director, said these are the people who are volunteering, donating and rolling up their sleeves in the community to get things done.
“We thought it was time for folks who may have a few more miles on the odometer — older folks who are doing outstanding things to make east Idaho a better place,” Nims said. “We want to recognize them and say thank you.”
The program honoring the Silver Star award winners will be held at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Colonial Theater. Tickets to attend the event are free but required to reserve a seat. Reserve a seat at tinyurl.com/pr-silver-star.
The Silver Star Awards are sponsored by Eden Home Health, Lincoln Court, Regional Hearing and Balance, and the Post Register.
Nims said award winners will be presented to the public on July 30 at the Colonial Theater and the following day there will be a special insert in the newspaper spotlighting the honored group.
She said winners were chosen from a group of nominees gathered during a three-week period earlier this summer.
“They had to live here in eastern Idaho and serve as mentors or shining examples to other people and contributed to the quality of life making this a better place to live,” she said.