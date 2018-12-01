Some Idaho Falls School District 91 students will get the rare chance to perform with a Billboard Top 20 recording artist next week.
Margo Rey, a Mexican singer-songwriter who describes her sound as a combination of adult pop, jazz and rock music, will share the stage with Fox Hollow Elementary School's TrebleMakers choir at their Tuesday night concert.
Three of Rey's singles have charted in the Billboard top 20 since 2011, including a song she co-wrote with John Oates and the Christmas hit "This Holiday Night" that she will perform Tuesday.
"She is honored that we're singing her song and we're so honored that she is giving us the time of day and coming all the way out here," Fox Hollow choir director Becky Rhodes said.
Rhodes had first heard Rey's song last year while she was Christmas shopping. She immediately looked up the song, bought the album and planned the piece for this year's concert. When preparing the show's music in September, Rhodes discovered that there was no choir arrangement or sheet music available for "This Holiday Night."
Rhodes said she expected to just have the music sent to her when she reached out to Rey's management, which had happened a few years earlier with another act. Instead, Rey called her back and, after talking to the students over FaceTime earlier this week, agreed to come to Idaho Falls and perform with the choir on short notice.
The TrebleMakers choir, made up of more than 60 elementary students, will also perform a song from Josh Groban's newest album and an arrangement of "Silent Night" for the carol's 200th anniversary. In addition, Rey will perform a song from her upcoming album "The Roots of Rey."
Rey will perform with the choir at the school's winter assembly on Tuesday afternoon and rehearse with them before appearing with them at the free holiday concert at the Eagle Rock Middle School Auditorium, 2020 Pancheri Drive. The front two-thirds of the auditorium will be reserved for the families of the students, but Rhodes and other D91 officials welcome other locals to attend the performance beginning at 6 p.m.