The Idaho Transportation Department advises drivers to watch for changes at the intersection of North Holmes and Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls while upgrades are made to a traffic signal at the intersection.
Starting Monday night (Oct. 29), Yellowstone will be reduced to one lane of travel in the east and west directions, an Idaho Transportation Department news release said. In addition, flaggers will direct vehicles through the area from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The lane reductions will be in place and flaggers will be at the location from through Thursday night.
There also will be detours and temporary closures on North Holmes during construction. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if one is available while the work is occurring, the release said. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact DePatco Inc.'s office at 208-458-4000.