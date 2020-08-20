Similar to summer highway road construction slowdowns, the popular Teton Crest Trail in Grand Teton National Park will be experiencing traffic delays near the summit of Hurricane Pass.
The spectacular 45-mile trail through the Teton Range high country had large sections built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid-1930s. For the most part, the trail has remained the same since those original days.
Over time, the trail going over 10,338-foot Hurricane Pass has suffered from erosion due to snowmelt and “the trail damage now poses safety hazards to hikers and has forced the creation of several social trails,” according to a park news release.
Trail crews have been working on reconstruction this week and will also be working on the trail Sept. 3 to 8. Hikers can expect intermittent 30-minute delays on those days.
“Backpackers planning on hiking the Teton Crest Trail during these dates should expect delays in both directions,” the park said. “The project will create a new trail bench in its historic location and help restore the integrity of the trail. While much of the Tetons is comprised of granite, the damaged area is mainly limestone, which is softer and erodes faster. By removing portions of the eroded trail, a new solid surface will be created from the existing bedrock.”
The park said construction work is expected to set loose rock and gravel that could pose a safety hazard to hikers below.
The project is being done in partnership with the park and the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.