Hikers along the popular Teton Crest Trail can expect up to 30-minute delays near the summit of the Paintbrush Divide this week and also next month while crews work to repair sections of the pass.
Grand Teton National Park announced that crews will be working on the major pass July 22-27 and Aug. 5-10 and hikers can expect “intermittent 30-minute closures” and “should expect delays in both directions.”
The park said in a news release that during construction, loose materials such as rocks and gravel may be moved downhill and cause a safety hazard to hikers below.
“Closures will allow uninterrupted work to be performed and time to clear the trail of any newly created hazards,” the park said.
The Teton Crest Trail is a 45-mile-long trail through the high country of the Teton Range passing through scenic areas such as Marion Lake, Alaska Basin and Cascade Canyon. Sections of the trail were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps dating back to 1934, and despite constant use, much of the trail has remained largely untouched by park maintenance crews since then, the park said.
Paintbrush Divide is the highest point along the Teton Crest Trail at 10,700 feet in elevation. The park said the eastern slope is mostly covered in scree and over time, melting snow and visitor use have eroded and shifted the trail.
“The trail damage now poses safety hazards to hikers,” the park said.
The park is also doing trail work on Hurricane Pass, another popular section of the Teton Crest Trail, but “there will be no delays at Hurricane Pass.”
The projects are funded through the Grand Teton National Park Foundation.