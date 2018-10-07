HAILEY — It’s wild, woolly and wonderfully authentic. It’s the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival, celebrating its 22nd year, which runs Tuesday through Oct. 14, in the Wood River Valley.
Each fall, the festival celebrates the 150-year tradition of moving sheep from high mountain summer pastures down through the valley to traditional winter grazing and lambing areas. This annual migration is living Idaho history and a family-friendly festival that highlights the people, arts and cultures of sheep ranching in Idaho and the west.
The five-day festival will include nonstop activities in multiple venues: history, arts, culinary events and classes, a Sheep Folk Life Fair, a Wool Fest with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, 2½ days of championship sheepdog trials and the always-entertaining Big Sheep Parade featuring a band of 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.
The sheep and Trailing of the Sheep Festival have also gained some well-deserved fame, including being recognized as one of the Top 10 Fall Festivals in the World by msn.com Travel, Top 10 U.S. Fall Festivals by smartertravel.com, Top Animal Festivals in the World and Top 10 Fall Festivals by USA Today, America’s Wackiest Fall Festivals by Huffington Post and One of the Greatest Cultural Events in the West by Northwest Travel. The festival has been the recipient of the Society of American Travel Writer’s Phoenix Award for Best in Cultural Tourism and the Idaho Governor’s Award for Cultural Heritage.
For the event schedule, go to trailingofthesheep.org. For information, go to discoverWRV.com.
This article first published in the Twin Falls Times-News.