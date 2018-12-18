The two women on the back of the bus are deep in conversation.
Susan, who declined to give her last name, is on her way to work at the Grand Teton Mall, while Cheryl Page is looking around for a Christmas gift and a reason to leave the house. The two met while taking these bus rides through the city and they talk frequently whenever they end up riding together.
The routes through the city offer more to the women than just views of the neighborhoods. Page, 63, has used the bus to take her daughter to the hospital and to take her shopping to find Christmas gifts for the same daughter. She’s also used the rides to attend her medical appointments on the other side of the river. And on days when it’s too cold for her to walk around her neighborhood, she rides the bus just to get out of her house for the day.
“If you can’t get out, you’re not sure that you can shake off the loneliness sometimes,” Page said.
Recently, those trips through the city haven’t cost her anything. Targhee Regional Public Transportation Agency has been able to provide free rides through Idaho Falls and Ammon for passengers over the age of 60 and disabled passengers this year due to two grants it received. Between those programs and the new set of routes TRPTA enacted last month, the number of passengers on the Idaho Falls bus routes has grown in 2018.
“We’ve already seen an increase in our trips, covering more territory with the same buses and expenses,” TRPTA general manager Amanda Ely said.
The new fixed routes that were approved in November were intended to improve the range and reliability of the rides TRPTA offers. Buses begin operating at 7 a.m. to provide rides along four regular routes, three of which could have taken Susan and Cheryl to the Grand Teton Mall. The women have taken all of those new routes within the last month, allowing them brief glimpses of many corners of Idaho Falls through the shuttle windows.
“It’s nice driving around and seeing different parts of town to get where you’re going,” Page said.
The senior ride grant in Idaho Falls came from Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership as part of its senior services in the region. EICAP’s Senior Services director Morgan Nield said public transportation and mobility are important for the health of people such as Page, and EICAP employees will go out of their way to help the people they care for get accustomed to the changes by traveling with them on the routes.
The popularity of the bus route for Medicaid patients is surprising, given that Idaho has an official program to arrange those rides. The national medical ride company MTM has been the official broker for non-emergency medical transportation in Idaho since March and organizes rides for patients through the Idaho Medicaid program.
In those nine months, the agency has provided nearly 1.4 million rides to Idaho residents and provides monthly rides to around 7,500 people. Presuming the Proposition 2 Medicaid expansion is enacted by the state Legislature next year, even more Idahoans will qualify for those rides. Medicaid covers the cost of the rides to regular medical appointments, such as dialysis centers and regular checkups. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said that the drivers will even cross into Utah or other states if that happens to be the closest eligible medical office.
Medicaid expansion also would increase the number of people riding with TRPTA. Idaho Falls residents who need door-to-door rides through the city can call the agency the day before to schedule a ride for themselves and TRPTA is considering moving to same-day ride service for callers in January. Ely estimated that the agency provides 8,800 trips for the area’s seniors every year and that Medicaid expansion could lead to another 5,000 rides annually.
Startups also have entered into the field of providing rides to senior citizens. According to a Pew Research Center study, more than 40 percent of senior citizens don’t own a smartphone and cannot use rideshare apps to get around. GoGoGrandparent was founded in 2015 to organize Uber and Lyft rides for senior passengers who don’t own a smartphone to request their own rides and has already started serving customers in Boise and eastern Idaho. The app also allows for regular customers to save their destinations into a speed dial system or schedule weekly trips for medical appointments or visits to their family.
“All they need to say is ‘I want to go to the grocery store down the street’ and provide an address and we will handle the rest,” GoGoGrandparent spokesman Darren Hsu said.
The company also monitors the ride in real time to make sure the user arrives at the right location and allows family members to track the progress of the rides as well. While GoGoGrandparent is not limited in the timing of its customers’ rides or the places they have to attend, its rides also cost more than the other options. MTM and the public transportation both offer some system of free rides for seniors, while GoGoGrandparent charges 27 cents per minute on top of the cost of the car they organize.
Plenty of customers aren’t deterred by the cost for the rides, but Page would be. She said that not paying for the bus rides through the city is worth the extra time it takes for a route to cross Idaho Falls.
“This bus system is a blessing to the people of Idaho Falls,” she said.