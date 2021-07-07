Idaho Fish and Game will hold a trapper education class in Salmon at the end of the month.
Advanced registration is required for the course held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 at the Salmon regional office.
A trapper education course is also offered in Idaho Falls from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. July 13. A field day portion of the course will be offered July 15 at Beaver Dick Park.
“The interactive course provides students with hands-on training from experienced trapping instructors,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Basic trapping techniques with safety, ethical trapper behavior, and avoiding non-target catches are emphasized throughout. Other topics covered include furbearer behavior and management, trapping regulations, equipment selection and maintenance, and pelt preparation.”
Participants must be at least 9 years old. Parents must check in students under age 18. Registration can be done online at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education.
The trapping course is required for all Idaho trappers who purchased their first trapping license after June 30, 2011. Trapping education courses are mandatory before a trapping license can be purchased.
The trapper course does not qualify people for the purchase of wolf trapping tags.
“To trap wolves in Idaho, completion of a wolf trapper course is also required,” Fish and Game said. “When registering, please be certain to sign up for the course you actually want to complete.”
Contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271. Contact the Idaho Falls office at 208-535-8039.