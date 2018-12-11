The Idaho Department of Transportation’s 511 Traveler Information web page, phone number and mobile app will not be updated from 7 p.m. to midnight tonight.
According to an ITD news release, the information services will be down for technology maintenance and will not provide any updated information on road conditions or traffic accidents.
Idaho’s 511 provides updates on road conditions, road work, commercial vehicle restrictions, road closures and other travel information.
To learn about road conditions on highway routes, call 5-1-1 or visit the website or mobile app before 7 p.m. tonight.
ITD highway camera views and weather stations will be updated during the outage. After midnight, the 511 services will be updated with current conditions, the news release said.