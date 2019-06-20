Gallatin County's Sheriff Office posted a warning on Facebook for visitors hoping to strike it rich by hunting for a famous treasure that some believe is hidden near Yellowstone National Park.
"Before you go after the treasure, consider your level of skill, preparation and knowledge of the area. Consider the volunteer hours spent searching if you need to be rescued, and the anxiety of those left at home," Sheriff Brian Gootkin posted.
The Fenn treasure was hidden by Forrest Fenn, a retired New Mexico art dealer who claimed in his 2010 memoir that he had hidden a chest filled with roughly $2 million in gold and antiques somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Fenn provided a coded poem with hints to the exact location and quickly developed an online following of treasure hunters.
Many of those hunters have come to assume the box is hidden somewhere in Yellowstone National Park and put themselves in danger looking for it. In 2017, a 53-year-old Illinois man fell 500 feet to his death while looking for the treasure in the park.
Tuesday's post came after a man visiting Gallatin County injured himself while looking for the treasure but refused to tell his wife exactly where he was. The sheriff's office post said their office had rescued two people from near death and had run-ins with a number of other treasure hunters.
"Let someone know where you are going — exactly, not some vague geographic area to keep your secret safe — and when you expect to return," Gootkin said.
The hunt has also caused damage in Yellowstone National Park over the years. Although Fenn has said the treasure is not buried underground, park officials have repeatedly discovered visitors digging holes in the park and local businesses reported an increase in metal detector sales last year.