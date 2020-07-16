Tropical Paradise is holding its grand opening for its second food truck in on Friday.
While the first one is owned by local Isaias Arreola, the second one is being opening by his brother, Florin Arreola. This will be Florin Arreola’s first food truck, though he has experience from working at his brother’s location.
“It’s exciting to be able to be able to expand on just the fruit desserts,” Arreola said. “The first one was doing really well, but there’s always been a desire to open one with food.”
Having always been known for their fruit smoothies, cold deserts and drinks, Arreola wanted to branch off into hotter, heartier specialties and bring what he calls a "coastal/Mexican flavor” to Idaho Falls. Arreola said it took him two years to perfect all the recipes for his second truck.
“We’ve brought together flavors from all over to create the perfect taco. It has everything you could possibly want on it. It will really be something different in town,” Arreola said.
Though the first truck will still focus on snacks and seafood items, the second location will have an all-new menu. New items include gourmet tacos, quesadillas, protein bowls, and burritos. All have the option of being stuffed with grilled shrimp, steak or chicken. They’ve also added “tropical options” of Mexican hotdogs and corn tamales.
“I think people will most like our home-style gourmet taco. It has tortilla, toasted cheese, grilled protein, bacon, mild sauce, hot sauce with a lime-chipotle base and lettuce. It's a very satisfying and filling taco,” Arreola said.
The first food truck is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 725 West Broadway. The new truck will reside at 2300 E 17th Street in the Teton Mall parking lot in front of the Best Buy.
Tropical Paradise’s second location will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
“I’m just really excited for people to come try everything,” Arreola said.