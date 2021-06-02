Wyoming Game and Fish recently euthanized a 2-year-old male grizzly bear that was roaming a neighborhood just south of Grand Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
The bear was seen looking for human food, getting into trash and bird feeders, and at one point peeking into a kitchen window. Park staff hazed the bear while it was seeking human food in the developed area around Colter Bay.
On May 7, the bear was captured and relocated to an area about 20 miles northwest of Moran, but two weeks later was back in the same neighborhood. Normally relocating subadult bears about to or recently leaving their moms has good success, Game and Fish reports.
“Based on the bear’s behavior and the fact that the relocation attempt failed and that it was seeking out food at residential areas we decided to put down that bear,” Dan Thompson, large carnivore supervisor at Wyoming Game and Fish, told Buckrail news service.
Thompson said the decision to kill the bear was based on Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee experience, “generally, a 2-year-old bear does not seek out a house for food.”
Wyoming Game and Fish believe the bear is the offspring of Grizzly 610, a well-known sow that frequents the southern end of the park. Grizzly 610 is the offspring of the famous Grizzly 399. Wyoming Game and Fish is performing DNA tests to determine the bear’s parentage, but results are not expected until next winter.
Thompson said, “It is highly likely that it’s one of 610s offspring.”
The grizzly was killed on May 22.
“We don’t make those decisions lightly. None of us got into this job to kill bears. We’ve dedicated our lives to this, and it weighs on all of us,” Thompson said.