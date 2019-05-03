Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority has failed to deliver the final paychecks to its recently laid-off employees.
The public transit agency announced on Monday that it was forced to immediately dissolve to limit the outstanding debt that it owed to the Federal Transit Administration and other agencies. The majority of workers were laid off at the end of work Tuesday.
Nearly a dozen former workers visited the BBSI office Friday morning to pick up their final paycheck, only to be told the company account did not have enough funds on hand. A letter given to them by the employment agency committed to handling the situation quickly but did not provide a date for their final checks to be delivered.
"Responsible parties are working to locate funding in order to authorize BBSI to process wages and benefits due as soon as possible," the letter read.
The final checks would have covered two full weeks of work, the final two days of business for TRPTA that ended on Tuesday and the outstanding balance for PTO and vacation. Multiple drivers estimated that they were owed around $1,500.
"I think eventually we will get all of it. But it would not surprise me one bit if they prolonged it out, given how much debt TRPTA was in," former driver Dawn Williams said.
The four workers who were kept on to manage TRPTA this week will also be let go soon. In an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon, the board of directors voted to dismiss all remaining staff members, including general manager Amanda Ely, effective 5 p.m. on Friday and handle the dissolution of the company themselves.
Idaho Falls city councilwoman Michelle Ziel-Dingman was placed in charge of managing the vehicle disposal requests in conjunction with Idaho Transportation Department. No board member was appointed to sign checks on TRPTAs behalf.