President Donald Trump will be coming to Bozeman on Saturday to campaign for Montana’s Republican congressional candidates ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
The president will appear at the ER-3 Hangar at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at 12:30 p.m. The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are available at www.donaldjtrump.com.
The event is one of 11 rallies the president has planned this week. He is scheduled to be in Florida later on Saturday.
Trump has already visited Montana three times this year to campaign for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. Trump has held rallies in Great Falls, Billings and Missoula.
Rosendale, the state auditor, is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is seeking a third term. Gianforte is also seeking reelection against Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams.