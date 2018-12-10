In this March 6, 2013 file photo, workers are shown at the 'C' Tank Farm at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, near Richland, Wash. Conservation groups are alarmed by the Trump administration's proposal to rename some radioactive waste left from the production of nuclear weapons to make it cheaper and easier to achieve permanent disposal. The U.S. Department of Energy is considering a change in its legal definition of high-level radioactive waste, which is stored at places like the Hanford. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)