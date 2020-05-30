The Tuesday Morning home goods store on East 17th Street will be closing as the Dallas-based company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The retail chain announced the closing of 230 of its nearly 700 stores on Wednesday.
The Idaho Falls location will begin liquidation sales in the first or second week of June and will close its doors once all products have been sold.
The 230 stores will shutter this summer and are part of just the first wave of Tuesday Morning closures. The Pocatello store will be included in this first round. Further closures will happen as leases are negotiated.
CEO Steve Becker attributed the bankruptcy to the coronavirus, which presented an “insurmountable financial hurdle.”
"Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team," Becker said in a statement. "However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11.”
Tuesday Morning is known for selling home goods at discounted products.
The Tuesday Morning corporation is just the latest in a series of retail giants to fall during the pandemic. Others include Gordmans, Pier 1, J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew.