Idaho Falls School District 91’s $3.3 million a year, 10-year plant facilities levy to build a new elementary school on 65th South won wide approval from voters in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s proposed $34.5 million, 17-year bond for a new elementary school in the Iona region fell 1.4% short of the two-thirds threshold required for bond measures.

In District 91, 2,081 voters were in favor of the levy (69.6%), and 909 voters were against it (30.4%). The levy required 55% approval to pass.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.