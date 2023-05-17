Idaho Falls School District 91’s $3.3 million a year, 10-year plant facilities levy to build a new elementary school on 65th South won wide approval from voters in Tuesday’s election. Meanwhile, Bonneville Joint School District 93’s proposed $34.5 million, 17-year bond for a new elementary school in the Iona region fell 1.4% short of the two-thirds threshold required for bond measures.
In District 91, 2,081 voters were in favor of the levy (69.6%), and 909 voters were against it (30.4%). The levy required 55% approval to pass.
In District 93, 1,839 people voted in favor of the bond (65.26%), and 979 individuals voted against it (34.74%). The bond needed 66.6% approval to pass.
In the Idaho Falls Auditorium District election, Brian Ziel was elected as the director for seat one. Ziel received 1,239 votes (59.37%) and Don Potter received 848 votes (40.63%).
In Blackfoot, the election for Blackfoot Rural Library Board trustee Seat #4 was won by Kathleen Pressler Hall. Hall received 213 votes (76.62%), and her challenger Kim Washkow earned 65 votes (23.38%).
Fremont County’s temporary increase for the ambulance levy of $400,000 per two years passed. The levy received support from 652 voters (58.63%), with 460 voters opposing it (41.37%).
The vote to create an Island Park auditorium district fell narrowly. 198 voters voted for the district (48.89%), and 207 (51.11%) voted against it. The district would have required a simple majority to pass.
The Post Register will update this story with additional election coverage.
