Two Idaho Department of Correction officers were honored this week for helping save the life of a Pocatello man who was struck by a car outside the Eastern Idaho State Fair last month.
Cindy Fisher and Kyle Wright, both correction officers at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center, or PWCC, are a big part of the reason why 36-year-old Jimmy Costa survived, according to Costa’s family.
“Honestly, I thought the man was dead by the way he was on the ground,” Fisher said about Costa. “But Kyle rushed over to start administering aid.”
Costa was hit by a car on Sept. 3 on Northwest Main Street after leaving the fair’s east gate. Costa’s wife, Sarah, and their two sons witnessed the incident.
The car's driver remained on the scene following the collision. Blackfoot police still have not released his name or whether he will face any charges.
Both Fisher and Wright were presented on Tuesday with the Idaho Department of Correction Silver Cross Award. It’s a special recognition given to department employees who display prompt action that results in a life being saved or the prevention of injury to others.
Wright and Fisher were accompanying a crew of inmate workers from PWCC who were at the fair cleaning up trash on Sept. 3. As the crew was making its rounds near the east gate of the fairgrounds Wright said he heard a loud crashing sound.
“I was talking to a few inmates when I heard a big crash immediately followed by (Costa’s) wife screaming,” Wright said. “I turned around and saw his body skid about 15 feet across the road. As soon as I saw that I started taking off running toward him.”
Costa appeared to be dead when Wright reached him.
“I was the first one there. He had no heartbeat and was not breathing,” Wright said. “I told my co-workers to get EMS on the way. At that point I started to clear people out of the way.”
Many onlookers quickly crowded around Costa making it difficult for Wright to begin administering first aid. As another man cradled Costa’s head Wright began moving him into a safe position to get him breathing again without aggravating any potential neck or spinal injuries.
“When (Costa) landed he was sort of in the fetal position,” Wright said. “When I kicked his legs down to put him in the safety position he started puking up blood. Then he started breathing and I could feel a heartbeat again.”
Wright said Costa started to regain consciousness and was saying he was in pain but wouldn’t respond to any questions.
“We just tried to keep him still until the ambulance arrived because we didn’t know if he had a spinal injury,” Wright said.
While Wright was taking care of Costa, Fisher was handling the growing crowd and the vehicular traffic that began stacking up around the accident scene.
“I saw the wife screaming and asked a lady to move her to the side of the road,” Fisher said. “Then I talked to the driver who was very upset. While speaking with him I noticed people were starting to pull their phones up and coming out into the road to take photos or video. I started clearing them out of the roadway.”
After she got the crowd out of the road, Fisher turned her attention to the vehicle traffic. She knew she needed to clear the road for emergency personnel to access the scene.
Costa was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He suffered serious injuries to his brain, lungs and spleen, as well as a broken collar bone and four broken ribs.
Costa’s wife Sarah said that without the quick actions of Fisher and Wright her husband could have easily died.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Sarah said about Wright and Fisher. “My boys and I are so grateful that you were there to help him. I didn’t know Kyle was one of the first ones there and I owe him everything for keeping Jimmy here with us and I know our boys feel the same way. Even the people who were directing traffic, we just appreciate everything.”
Sarah said her husband is healing up better than expected.
“Doctors are shocked with how fast he is recovering,” she said. “He has the staples out of his head now and we should know when he can return to his welding job when we go back in (to the hospital) on Oct. 25.”
To help Costa pay his medical bills, his family has raised about $2,230 for him via an online fundraiser and a fundraiser at Pizza Pie Cafe in Pocatello last week. Sarah says anyone who wants to donate further can call or visit the Snake River Federal Credit Union in Twin Falls and make a donation in her husband’s name.
Both Wright and Fisher were humbled to receive awards from the Department of Correction. They said they were just doing their jobs.
“It is super nice to get that recognition and feel valued,” Fisher said. “It does feel good to feel recognized by the department.”