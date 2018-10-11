Two men were critically injured when a semi truck rolled and collided with a building Wednesday night.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry, a witness said the truck was coming out of Logan Canyon into Garden City, Utah, but the driver did not stop at the stop sign. Garden City is seven miles south of Fish Haven, Idaho.
Instead, the driver attempted to turn right onto State Road 30, causing the truck to roll onto the driver’s side and slide into a sporting goods store on the east side of the highway near Bear Lake.
Perry said the store was closed, so no one was inside at the time of the crash, but there were two men inside the truck. Life Flight was unable to fly, so the men were both transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital.
The Rich County building inspector was on his way to the scene to determine how much damage was done to the building’s structure.
The crash is still under investigation.