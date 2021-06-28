Two people died after a crash on U.S. Highway 26 Saturday, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
The news release states that Leah Belknap, 18, of Idaho Falls, was driving north on 45th East with Bradylee Packer, 19, of Ammon, in the passenger seat. While driving through the intersection with Highway 26, their car was reportedly struck by a pickup truck driven by Felipe Lopez-Sandoval, who was driving west.
Packer died of her injuries at the scene. Belknap, Lopez-Sandoval and a juvenile passenger were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance. Belknap died of her injuries at the hospital.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.