Twenty-two Idaho veterans, including one from Idaho Falls and one from Rexburg, recently got this year's Spirit of Freedom award from U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo.
Charles Abrahamson was nominated by Darrel Homer, commander of American Legion Idaho Falls Post 56, and Rexburg's Robert Jones was nominated by Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Idaho.
Abrahamson “served with honor and distinction in both the United States Marine Corps and the Idaho National Guard," Homer wrote. "While his time in uniform may have ended, his service to others continues to this day.”
In a post on his website, Crapo says Ambrahamson is "recognized as being quick to lend assistance to those in need, without exception" and is known for promoting camaraderie and teamwork. Abrahamson served as the department commander of the Idaho American Legion and is credited for his efforts in chartering two prison posts; has grown the Idaho American Legion’s “One More Day” program, aimed at ending veteran suicide and educating separating service members on available services; and has also been involved in efforts to assist the community’s youth.
Jones spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a lieutenant colonel, including commanding logistics squadrons supporting combat units in the Vietnam War, serving as chief of supply for the presidential wing at Andrews Air Force Base and serving at the Pentagon as a senior Air Force staff officer. His civilian career includes 15 years as vice president of a defense firm in the Middle East. He has served in many VFW leadership positions and has earned 24 medals for his service to our country and numerous honors for his local and statewide service.
"In Idaho, we do not have to look far for good works," Crapo wrote in a column announcing the awards. "So many Idahoans work hard to lift burdens and brighten the days of others. This year’s Spirit of Freedom: Idaho Veterans Service Award recipients are a reminder of the great Idahoans who make our state such a wonderful place to live."