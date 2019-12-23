The first two flu-related deaths in Idaho this season were recently reported to the state Department of Health and Welfare.
The two women who died both lived in northern Idaho and were both over the age of 70, DHW said.
“The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be serious,” says Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, the Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. “Although these deaths occurred in northern Idaho, influenza activity is on the rise statewide. One important prevention measure for Idahoans is to get an annual flu shot.”
There haven’t been any flu-related deaths in eastern Idaho yet this year. This marks a slower start to the season than 2018, when the first flu-related death was reported in November.
“In our health district, specifically, it is slower than it’s been last year, but it’s reasonable to expect in the months of December (and) January, influenza is going to be present in our community,” said Mimi Taylor, public information officer for Eastern Idaho Public Health.
An average of 64 people in Idaho a season died during the last four flu seasons, DHW said, with most deaths occurring among people older then 70. DHW said public health officials in some parts of the state have been responding to flu outbreaks in assisted-living and long-term care facilities.
“Influenza can spread rapidly in residential facilities,” DHW said. “It’s important that the people who live there, their caregivers, staff, and visitors are all vaccinated and follow good hand-washing and sanitation practices to prevent spreading flu.”
As of the week ending Dec. 14, which is the last time DHW updated its numbers online, flu was reported to be widespread throughout the state, with higher rates in the Panhandle and lower in north-central Idaho and the Magic Valley. Five percent of emergency room visits statewide were for influenza-like illnesses, as were 1.66 percent of outpatient visits.
Flu was widespread in 30 states as of mid-December, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nationally there have been an estimated 3.7 million flu cases so far this year and 1,900 deaths, according to USA Today. Idaho’s flu activity levels in the 50th week of the year, ending Dec. 14, were low compared to much of the country according to the CDC’s data, with higher rates in the South and in Washington and Oregon.
Ken Anderson, epidemiologist with Eastern Idaho Public Health, said people should get vaccinated against the flu. Other than that, he recommended washing your hands and trying not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth, especially when in public after having touched other surfaces. People who have the flu or feel feverish, he said, should stay home, wash their hands frequently and get plenty of rest. He also said people should cover their mouths with the crook of their arm, not their hand, when they cough. Taylor said this is a time of year when people should b especially aware, as people gather in large groups for the holidays.
The influenza B strain has been the most common so far this year, Anderson said. That, he said, is unusual — usually influenza A predominates earlier in the season. While it is still early and better information will be available later, Anderson said that so far it appears this year’s flu vaccine is effective.
“So far, the preliminary reports are good,” he said. “The vaccine strains are matching well so far with what’s out there.”