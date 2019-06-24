Two people were injured on Monday when a motorcycle crashed into a parked car on Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls.
Both people were on the motorcycle when it collided with a BMW sedan, parked in front of Garcia's Meat Market, according to Jessica Marley, Idaho Falls Police sergeant.
The motorcycle's driver and passenger, who have yet to be identified, were transported to the hospital.
"I don't know how bad their injuries are," Marley said. "I think they're going to be stable. I don't think it's going to be an (intensive care unit) situation."
Sal Garcia, 42, owner of Garcia's Meat Market, is the owner of the BMW.
Garcia said his mother saw the accident as she was walking into the market.
"It looks like (the driver) was coming down the road and appeared to have lost control or something and wrecked right into the back left-hand corner of the car," he said.
Garcia said both passengers were wearing helmets, but the helmets came off during the crash. The driver of the motorcycle sustained a head injury, he said.
"His face was really bloody," Garcia said.
Garcia said he hopes the passengers are OK.
"The car's got full coverage; it's got insurance," he said. "What's important is that they're alive, and I hope that they're OK."