Two people were hospitalized Thursday after an accident involving four vehicles on the 1500 block of 17th Street in Idaho Falls.
Just after 11 a.m., a vehicle was traveling west on 17th Street when the driver made an improper lane change and clipped the front of a vehicle in the right-hand lane, according to Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls Police Department's public information officer.
After hitting the car on their right, the driver over-corrected and swerved to the other side of the street, where their vehicle collided with two more vehicles, Clements said.
Two people, an adult male and a juvenile female, were transported to the hospital, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department's public information officer Kerry Hammon. They are in "serious condition," Hammon said.
Three ambulances responded to the scene. All four lanes were blocked for about an hour.