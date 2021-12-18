Search and Rescue teams from Teton County, Idaho, Madison County and Teton County, Wyoming, as well as Air Idaho took part in rescue operations following a Friday afternoon avalanche that killed two boys.
A Teton County Sheriff’s Office news release said dispatch received a report at about 2:49 p.m. that an avalanche had occurred near Relay Ridge in the vicinity of Ryan Peak, west of Driggs.
"It was reported that two persons had been buried under the avalanche," the release said. "The reporting party advised the Sheriff’s Office that one person was riding a snowmobile and another was skiing at the time the avalanche occurred."
The names of the deceased juveniles are being withheld at this time, the release said.
Since Dec. 5, the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center has reported between three to four feet of snow in the Tetons. After significant snowfall overnight, the avalanche hazard was rated "considerable" in the Avalanche Center's Teton forecast area, which does not include the Big Holes. Stormy weather continued Friday morning with gusty winds and light to moderate snowfall, before the sun emerged later in the day.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office encourages all persons to make themselves aware of avalanche conditions and other adverse weather conditions before recreating in backcountry areas.