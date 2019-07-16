Grand Teton National Park Rangers responded to a fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and an SUV on U.S. Highway 89 on Tuesday about half a mile north of the Jackson Hole Airport Junction. Two people were killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital.
At approximately 2:15 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting the accident, a park news release said. One person was declared dead on scene. Multiple individuals were treated on scene and transported to St. John's Medical Center. Another person was declared dead upon arrival to St. John's, park spokeswoman Denise Germann said.
Grand Teton National Park Rangers were assisted by Wyoming Highway Patrol, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Teton County Sheriff's Office and Federal Highway Administration, the release said.
U.S. 89 is expected to remain closed between the Jackson Hole Airport Junction and Moose Junction until the early evening or later. Detours are available via Antelope Flats Road from the north and Gros Ventre Road from the south. Access to the airport is available via the detour from the south.
The National Park Service and Wyoming Highway Patrol are conducting an investigation into the accident.