Two local men were killed Tuesday in separate eastern Idaho accidents.
Idaho State Police responded at 7:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle fatality crash on westbound U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 337 near Rexburg.
Grant O. Hunsaker, 31, of Rigby, was driving west on U.S. 20 in a 2010 Chevy Equinox, an Idaho State Police news release said. The vehicle left the road, veered into the median, and collided with the cement pillar of the Salem Road overpass. Hunsaker, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
The westbound lanes were blocked for two hours.
At 8:05 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 91 at N 400 E, just south of Firth. A juvenile was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 southbound on Highway 91 and attempted to turn left onto N 400 E, an Idaho State Police news release said. Alan Bankhead, 57, of Blackfoot, was riding a 2011 Victory Cross Roads motorcycle behind the pickup truck. Bankhead clipped the rear of the truck and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Bankhead was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.