Two people were killed in separate two-vehicle collisions on area roads in a less than 24-hour time frame between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
Idaho State Police troopers responded to both accident scenes.
Troopers responded Thursday morning to the intersection of 3900 East and County Line Road in Jefferson County where a Colorado driver ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.
An Idaho State Police news release said the wreck occurred at about 10:11 a.m. In that incident a 51-year-old Rigby woman was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot west on County Line Road as a 46-year-old Fort Collins, Colo., woman was driving north in a 2000 Toyota Sienna on 3900 East. The Toyota's driver failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Honda, the release said.
The Toyota's driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries. The Honda's driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, the release said.
At approximately 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, an Idaho State Police trooper responded to the scene of a two-vehicle fatality crash north of Arco at milepost 86.1 on U.S. Highway 93.
A 50-year-old Arco man was driving south in a 2008 Buick Lucerne when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a trailer being towed by a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup, a news release said. The Ford was driven by a 31-year-old Hayden man.
The Buick's driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the release said. A juvenile passenger in the Buick was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The Ford's occupants were wearing seat belts.
