Two men suffered life-threatening injuries when they fell into the street Wednesday night — likely during a fight — and were struck by a car in downtown Boise, according to police.
Officers believe the two men, who have not been publicly identified, at about 10:45 p.m. got into a fight in front of a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street, according to a statement from the Boise Police Department.
Evidence suggests the men were involved in a physical altercation, though the investigation is preliminary, police said.
The fight spilled over into the road, and a motorist struck them with a vehicle, according to the statement. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation and as of Thursday had not been cited.