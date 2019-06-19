Three companies have signed contracts with Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership to help replace the non-emergency rides that the agency used to provide through Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority.
On Tuesday, the EICAP officials announced on Facebook that QualiCare Inc. Home Care and Road Runner Transportation had agreed to offer transportation for passengers over the age of 60. Eligible riders can take up to 10 free one-way trips per month with the transportation company they sign up with, and the companies are reimbursed through Medicaid for the service.
Earlier this month EICAP started a contract with En Route Transportation to provide rides for Idaho Falls area senior citizens. It was the agency's first transportation deal since TRPTA had closed at the end of April and ended the city's largest program for non-emergency rides.
QualiCare already had a partnership with EICAP to provide in-home care for residents in the area. Owner Bart Larsen said that the company plans to initially just provide rides for the roughly 63 patients who receive at-home nursing care but could eventually expand to other passengers through the Medicaid program.
"A lot of these participants have no other support — no family member in the area, no neighbor that can take them. They've had to miss doses of medicine because they can't travel to get a refill," Larsen said.
The residents currently being helped by QualiCare live across eastern Idaho from Blackfoot to St. Anthony, but Larsen said the rides will likely not take them more than 10 miles from their home to get groceries or visit a doctor.
Road Runner Shuttle owns a fleet of five vans that offer non-emergency medical rides in Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Jessica Stephens, who drives for and manages Road Runner, said the companies working with EICAP were not in competition for a share of these rides.
"We're not going to be able to help everyone because there are only five of us, but we'll do what we can to fill those needs," Stephens said.
Wheelchair access remains one of the biggest gaps for non-emergency transport left by TRPTA's closure, as none of the three companies that have contracted with EICAP are licensed to drive patients in wheelchairs. Senior services director Morgan Nield said the agency was in the process of negotiating with a fourth company that had several wheelchair-accessible vehicles in its fleet.
Patients who already have a contract with EICAP and QualiCare can start scheduling rides by calling 208-542-1388. Otherwise, eligible passengers over the age of 60 can call 208-522-5391 to sign up for the program through EICAP's office and choose whether to sign up for rides with En Route or Road Runner.