As the cast of the Ammon Arts Community Theater prepared to rehearse a number Wednesday afternoon, they were plunged into darkness and alarms.
A power outage had hit Thunder Ridge High School. Dozens of actors, from experienced local performers to children as young as three and dressed in brightly colored outfits, filed out of the building when the emergency generator kicked in. The majority of people who had been wearing masks while inside took them off as they left the building.
While a Thunder Ridge teacher worked to keep the lights on and figure out what happened, the actors lined up and went back into rehearsing the number that would end the first act. After getting the performers organized, director Justin Christiansen said the show was still going surprisingly well.
“Maybe it’s that this feels like a spot of normal that they all want right now, but there’s been no drama between people. They’re a good bunch to work with,” Christiansen said.
The blackout was a small element of chaos for the community theater looking to put on its first-ever show in the midst of a pandemic. Ammon Arts is one of two theater groups in Bonneville County currently in rehearsals for shows that will be performed for limited, socially distanced audiences this August.
The Ammon Arts Council created the community theater at the end of 2019 and announced shortly after that it would be performing “Seussical the Musical” this summer. Christiansen, a local director of independent and short films, was announced as the show director on March 12. Then one of the first coronavirus clusters in the United States was reported at a choir practice in Mount Vernon, Wash., and, less than two weeks later, Idaho entered into a stay-home order that fully halted the show.
The group began holding auditions at the end of May, around the time Idaho moved into Stage 3 of reopening and has gone through two months of regular rehearsals. Christiansen said that while he was impressed with what the cast would be able to do during the show, some ideas for the production had to be dropped.
“If we can’t do it safely then it doesn’t happen. So there are big numbers that we could stage for the show that I put the kibosh on because we can’t guarantee it would be safe,” Christiansen said.
Alison Rockwood, who plays Gertrude in “Seussical” and helped design the set for the show, said she was happy with the safety measures that had been put in place.
“I think it’s as good as we can be while doing this show,” Rockwood said.
One of the longest-running theater groups in the area faced similar hurdles while planning its next show. The Summer Sounds Musical had already decided to perform to “The Music Man” as its 42nd annual show when the coronavirus pandemic began. Executive Director Bonnee Taggart said that even after they were able to move ahead with the show, there were concerns about whether the performance would be possible.
“When we were getting ready to decide about keeping the show, some of us were concerned because we didn’t think we would have anyone turn out to audition,” Taggart said.
Like the Ammon Acts performance, Summer Sounds has dozens of actors involved in the show and more than 100 people involved including crew members. The Summer Sounds performance will also include a live orchestra in the pit under the stage.
Bonneville County is currently limited to gatherings of 150 people or fewer, based on the ruling two weeks ago by Eastern Idaho Public Health officials. Taggart explained that the variance from the health district would allow them to treat the audience and the people involved in the musical as two separate gatherings, as long as other steps were also in place to provide social distance or masks.
Actors will take their masks off while on stage but are required to wear masks while off-stage. Members are encouraged to stay home from work if they feel sick and can catch back up on rehearsals when the symptoms pass.
Summer Sounds had initially hoped to hold its performance at the Civic Center, making it the first on-stage entertainment at the auditorium since March. As recently as last week, the musical was selling tickets to the Civic Center with announcements that it would be able to have 600 people in the audience.
“We had to draw how we would space everyone out to have two people here, three people there,” Taggart said.
Feedback from local public health officials and talks with the city led the musical’s organizers to abandon that plan. The performances for both musicals will be held at the Thunder Ridge High School Auditorium and will have audience attendance firmly capped at 150.
To partially compensate for the limited attendance, both shows will hold more nights of performances to allow different audiences to come through. Summer Sounds’ shows are at 7:30 pm of Aug. 14, 15, 17 and 18. Ammon Arts has four evening shows on Aug. 20, 21, 22 and 24 as well as an afternoon matinee show on that Saturday.