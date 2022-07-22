Moose Fire

The Moose Fire began Sunday, and has spread to 23,620 acres.

 U.S. Forest Service

Two pilots have died in a helicopter crash while fighting the Moose fire near Salmon.

One of the pilots was identified by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office as 41-year-old Thomas Hayes of Post Falls. The second pilot, 36-year-old Jared Bird, was from Anchorage, Alaska. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday near the Salmon River.

Recommended for you