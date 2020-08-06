The Yellowstone National Park's fire season kicked off with two small lightening-caused fires over the weekend.
The Sour Fire was first seen Aug. 1 near the Mirror Plateau by the park’s Mount Washburn Lookout. Rain fell shortly after the fire was reported, and the fire hasn’t been seen since, according to a park news release.
The Soda Fire, located several hundred yards south of the Soda Butte formation in Lamar Valley, was reported by a visitor the evening of Aug. 3. Because of its location, fire staff suppressed the fire.
Fire danger is listed as high in the park, and visitors are reminded that campfires are only permitted in fire rings at campgrounds. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only four campgrounds are open, and some backcountry campsites are also closed.
“All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning,” the park said. “Soak, stir, feel, repeat until cold.”
The park’s fire activity can be monitored online at nps.gov/yell/learn/management/current-fire-activity.htm